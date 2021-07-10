A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

As Asian economies take on public debt to combat Covid-19, who will foot the bill?

  • It’s a familiar scene: with each new surge governments impose tough restrictions then headline-grabbing fiscal injections
  • But fiscal firepower has its limits. Experts warn that while countries like Singapore may be able to stand the heat, others like the Philippines and Indonesia could get burnt – saddling the young with the burden

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 11:00am, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
A woman reads a newspaper in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE