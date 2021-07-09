Attendees are seen at a music festival in Seoul, South Korea, last month. Photo: Bloomberg Attendees are seen at a music festival in Seoul, South Korea, last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: young South Koreans blamed as Seoul tightens curbs amid surge in cases

  • Cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running on Friday, with many new infections reported among those in their 20s and 30s
  • Observers said complacency had started to set in among young people, who have largely been excluded from the country’s vaccination roll-out

Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 11:43am, 9 Jul, 2021

Attendees are seen at a music festival in Seoul, South Korea, last month. Photo: Bloomberg
