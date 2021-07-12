The main factor in poor outcomes globally has been overwhelmed hospitals without enough beds, ventilators and oxygen. Photo: AFP The main factor in poor outcomes globally has been overwhelmed hospitals without enough beds, ventilators and oxygen. Photo: AFP
The main factor in poor outcomes globally has been overwhelmed hospitals without enough beds, ventilators and oxygen. Photo: AFP
Which drugs are most effective to treat Covid-19 patients?

  • Vaccination remains a key priority for many countries but infectious disease experts say effective Covid-19 treatments will still be necessary
  • Several large-scale clinical trials are still under way around the globe to assess and determine the most promising medications

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 12:35pm, 12 Jul, 2021

