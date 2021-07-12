Japanese athletes compete in front of empty seats at the National Stadium in a test event for the 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AP Japanese athletes compete in front of empty seats at the National Stadium in a test event for the 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Tokyo Olympics: ‘Japanese only’ signs spark outrage as sponsors count cost of spectator ban and Covid-19 state of emergency

  • Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu apologises and removes signs after uproar on social media, citing a misunderstanding over coronavirus safety measures
  • Meanwhile, a new state of emergency and a ban on spectators have hit sponsors already questioning whether association with the increasingly controversial event could hit their brands

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:49pm, 12 Jul, 2021

