Tourists enjoy the sun at a resort in Phuket on July 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand’s Alpha and Delta surges cloud reopening in Phuket, Koh Samui
- The deadly new Covid-19 wave in Bangkok and the Deep South has raised fears the virus will seep back into tourism centres just as they reopen
- Health officials expect nationally recorded coronavirus deaths this week to exceed 100 a day, with 10,000 daily infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tourists enjoy the sun at a resort in Phuket on July 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters