Tourists enjoy the sun at a resort in Phuket on July 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand’s Alpha and Delta surges cloud reopening in Phuket, Koh Samui

  • The deadly new Covid-19 wave in Bangkok and the Deep South has raised fears the virus will seep back into tourism centres just as they reopen
  • Health officials expect nationally recorded coronavirus deaths﻿ this week to exceed 100 a day, with 10,000 daily infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 9:18am, 13 Jul, 2021

