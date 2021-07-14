A Thai health worker administers an AstraZenca Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok. Photo: EPA A Thai health worker administers an AstraZenca Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
A Thai health worker administers an AstraZenca Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Thai doctors want Pfizer vaccines amid doubts over Sinovac’s efficacy against Delta variant

  • Thailand’s ‘Fed-up Doctors’ group is demanding the country switch to mRNA vaccines amid reports that even medics double vaccinated with the Chinese-made jab are being infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus
  • Health care workers have been angered by a leaked memo showing experts fear giving doctors Pfizer jabs donated by the United States could undermine confidence in Sinovac

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 10:17am, 14 Jul, 2021

