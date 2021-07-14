Staff at Sheroes Hangout in Agra, who have lost their jobs as revenue at the cafe dropped 80 per cent due to the pandemic downturn. Photo: Facebook Staff at Sheroes Hangout in Agra, who have lost their jobs as revenue at the cafe dropped 80 per cent due to the pandemic downturn. Photo: Facebook
Health & Environment

Cafe near India’s Taj Mahal run by acid attack survivors closes due to coronavirus pandemic

  • Sheroes Hangout was popular with tourists visiting Agra and empowered women who had been disfigured in acid attacks
  • Despite laws against its sale, there is at least one acid attack a day in India, mostly by men seeking revenge for spurned advances or marriage proposals

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 5:47pm, 14 Jul, 2021

