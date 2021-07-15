Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP
Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

India’s digital divide is hampering its mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign

  • Millions of Indians do not have access to the internet or a smartphone, yet vaccine registration can only be done online through a government portal
  • Other challenges include vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, people lacking identification documents, and the status of refugees such as Rohingya

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Minaam Shah
Minaam Shah

Updated: 2:05pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP
Homeless people in New Delhi queue up at a shelter where officials help them to register for the country’s vaccination programme. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE