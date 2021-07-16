A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being used at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Why are coronavirus vaccines – a success story in human innovation – viewed so negatively?
- The arrival of multiple highly effective and overwhelmingly safe inoculations has been accompanied by warnings and fears
- Experts say some perspective has been lost – not only did the jabs arrive in record time, they are also a way out of the pandemic
Knowledge | Coronavirus Vaccine
A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being used at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore. Photo: Reuters