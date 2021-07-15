Tokyo reported 1,308 new coronavirus cases on July 15, 2021. Photo: AP
Coronavirus cases among Olympics teams likely ‘tip of the iceberg’, Japan expert says
- Athletes and staff from Kenya, Russia and South Africa are some people who have been classified as close contacts or tested positive for Covid-19 this week
- The developments come as Delta cases are expected to surge further in Tokyo, where ‘lockdown fatigue’ is rising amid a fourth state of emergency

