Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

How Asean’s Covid-19 recovery measures are missing opportunities for a green future

  • Few countries in the region have tied green components to their stimulus packages, which contain some environmentally harmful measures
  • Green recovery policies and strategies can help put a country on the path to economic recovery while bringing environmental and sustainability benefits

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Melinda MartinusSharon Seah
Melinda Martinus  and Sharon Seah

Updated: 11:00am, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Floods after heavy rain in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE