A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA
A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

From Singapore to Hong Kong and Australia, Asia’s Covid-19 reopening is as much about politics as it is about science

  • As highly-vaccinated Singapore switches from fighting a pandemic to treating the coronavirus as endemic, a semblance of normal life beckons
  • The decision is likely to please a ‘battle weary’ public and puts the pressure on other ‘zero-Covid’ economies like Hong Kong and Australia to follow suit. Not all are in a position to do so

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA
A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Singapore’s decision to live with the coronavirus will put pressure on other zero-Covid economies to do the same. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE