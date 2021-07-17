Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo
Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: will empty stadiums and lack of fans affect athletes?

  • Elite athletes do thrive on the excitement whipped up by crowds watching them, so in these pandemic-era Games, how will they feel with no one there?
  • Selfie videos, recorded messages and even cardboard cut-outs of spectators may help make up for the lack of a live audience

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 8:15am, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo
Empty seats inside Tokyo’s National Stadium. Japan had expected 7.8 million spectators but banned all fans due to a coronavirus state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE