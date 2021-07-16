A public area on the Singapore River is temporarily closed. The city state has tightened its coronavirus restrictions as it tries to control a growing karaoke cluster. Photo: AFP
Singapore reimposes coronavirus curbs as karaoke bar cluster upends reopening plans
- A cluster involving at least 120 people linked to nightlife establishments has resulted in over 2,000 being sent into quarantine
- Tighter social distancing measures were also imposed, with only two unvaccinated people allowed to dine together
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
