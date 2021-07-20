Cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze trains in the wind tunnel at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Athletes are using a number of different technologies to improve their performances. Photo: Handout
Tokyo Olympics: from wearables to 3D printed shoes and AI-powered coaching, athletes
- Sports technology that monitors technique and apparel to improve performance is an important part of an elite athlete’s preparations
- But critics say this can equate to ‘technological doping’ and has worsened inequality between well-funded teams and those from developing nations
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
