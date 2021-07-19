Children in Central Java Province play on barriers placed as part of movement restrictions amid surging Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
In world’s new Covid-19 epicentre, Indonesians help each other as trust in government falters
- The Southeast Asian nation has set unwanted records over the past two days, overtaking Brazil in terms of the highest death toll on the planet
- Jakarta has imposed tough movement curbs ahead of the Eid ul-Adha holiday, but some people and regions are still flouting them
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
