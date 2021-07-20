Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore’s ‘living with Covid-19’ road map suffers setback as restrictions return

  • For four weeks starting July 22, restaurant dining will be banned and social gatherings will be restricted to groups of two
  • Officials previously said they were preparing to treat Covid-19 as endemic, citing public ‘battle weariness’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 3:29pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE