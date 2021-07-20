Restrictions on dining will be reimposed after Singapore’s latest cluster of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s ‘living with Covid-19’ road map suffers setback as restrictions return
- For four weeks starting July 22, restaurant dining will be banned and social gatherings will be restricted to groups of two
- Officials previously said they were preparing to treat Covid-19 as endemic, citing public ‘battle weariness’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
