Indonesia’s Makassar unveils coronavirus isolation facility aboard passenger ship Umsini

  • As cases surge in South Sulawesi, officials are creating what some have termed a ‘plague ship’ to serve as a quarantine facility for over 800 patients
  • But there are concerns given the centralised air conditioning, especially after superspreader cases such as the Diamond Princess cruise liner

Eko Rusdianto and Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 6:19pm, 20 Jul, 2021

The Umsini was built in 1984 and usually travels between Batam and Kupang. Photo: Eko Rusdianto
