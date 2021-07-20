The Umsini was built in 1984 and usually travels between Batam and Kupang. Photo: Eko Rusdianto
Indonesia’s Makassar unveils coronavirus isolation facility aboard passenger ship Umsini
- As cases surge in South Sulawesi, officials are creating what some have termed a ‘plague ship’ to serve as a quarantine facility for over 800 patients
- But there are concerns given the centralised air conditioning, especially after superspreader cases such as the Diamond Princess cruise liner
