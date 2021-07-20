A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Malaysia’s ‘empty syringe’ incidents may fuel Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, experts say

  • The country’s Covid-19 task force is investigating incidents shared on social media of apparent underdosing and improperly administered shots
  • Health officials warn such reports threaten to increase public suspicion about jabs and the vaccine roll-out programme, amid a recent surge in cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ushar Daniele
Ushar Daniele

Updated: 7:49pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine shot. More than 14 million doses have been administered in Malaysia since February, with 14 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE