A mostly quiet walkway under the Sydney Harbour Bridge amid a lockdown as cases surge in the state. Photo: AFP
Has the Delta variant curbed the effectiveness of lockdowns in ‘zero coronavirus’ economies like Australia and Hong Kong?
- The infectiousness of the mutant coronavirus strain has led some experts to question whether elimination of the disease is no longer possible
- With more than half of Australia’s population in lockdown and cases surging in Vietnam, zero community transmission appears to be a difficult objective
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
