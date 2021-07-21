A mostly quiet walkway under the Sydney Harbour Bridge amid a lockdown as cases surge in the state. Photo: AFP A mostly quiet walkway under the Sydney Harbour Bridge amid a lockdown as cases surge in the state. Photo: AFP
Has the Delta variant curbed the effectiveness of lockdowns in ‘zero coronavirus’ economies like Australia and Hong Kong?

  • The infectiousness of the mutant coronavirus strain has led some experts to question whether elimination of the disease is no longer possible
  • With more than half of Australia’s population in lockdown and cases surging in Vietnam, zero community transmission appears to be a difficult objective

John Power
Updated: 5:43am, 21 Jul, 2021

