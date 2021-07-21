Doctors take part in a candlelight vigil in Chennai as a tribute to frontline workers on India’s National Doctors‘ Day earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: India’s doctors, judges fight to prevent third wave as states push ahead with religious gatherings
- Kerala became the latest Indian state to loosen restrictions for a religious festival this week despite reporting rising case numbers
- Absent political leadership, it has been left to the country’s courts and medical professionals to urge caution – and appeal to citizens’ common sense
Topic | Coronavirus India
Doctors take part in a candlelight vigil in Chennai as a tribute to frontline workers on India’s National Doctors‘ Day earlier this month. Photo: EPA