A man cools off at a mist station at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo during a beach volleyball test event. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: as athletes gear up to compete, can they beat Japan’s heat?
- The weather is so hot, the government has activated extra power plants to meet growing demand for electricity, in particular for air conditioners
- Many teams have imported energy drinks to cope, while New Zealand’s delegation has gone as far as to bring in ice vests, slushie machines and misting fans
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
A man cools off at a mist station at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo during a beach volleyball test event. Photo: AFP