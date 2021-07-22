An Indonesian health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at Sam Po Kong Temple in Semarang, Central Java. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia doesn’t have enough Covid-19 vaccines. Is fractional dosing the solution?
- Fractional dosing involves administering smaller amounts of vaccines to stretch supplies, which could have a profound effect in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam
- However, experts are divided on whether fractional dosing should be implemented, despite its successful application combating yellow fever outbreaks in Africa
