Singapore’s plan to embrace a new normal regarding its Covid-19 policies has been challenged by a recent surge in new cases. Photo: AP
Singapore’s return to tighter rules raises the question: what does living with Covid-19 really mean?
- The city state’s transition from a ‘pandemic to endemic’ approach has been derailed by a rise in cases, prompting a return to stricter social measures
- Some analysts agree it’s best to not live on the edge, but others say policy rollbacks erode public trust and expanding vaccination should be the priority
