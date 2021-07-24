Health workers travel by boat to bring Covid-19 swab tests to rural residents near Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thai volunteers step up as Delta cases send hospitals to ‘point of collapse’
- Bangkok is virtually locked down amid reports of people dying in the streets and officials warning the worst of the third wave is yet to come
- Civic groups are working around the clock to provide support as hospitals are full and the kingdom’s vaccination drive based on Sinovac and AstraZeneca falters
