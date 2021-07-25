Malaysian health workers rest after conducting Covid-19 tests at a refugee camp in Kiamsam, Labuan. Photo: Bernama/dpa Malaysian health workers rest after conducting Covid-19 tests at a refugee camp in Kiamsam, Labuan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Coronavirus: as Malaysia’s contract doctors prepare for day-long strike, who is to blame for their woes?

  • Thousands of medics have planned to take part in an industrial action on Monday to express their discontent with a contract system they say is unfair
  • After much delay, Muhyiddin’s government tweaked some policies to pacify the aggrieved doctors but organisers called the move ‘half-baked’ and vowed to go ahead with the strike

Norman Goh
Updated: 10:21am, 25 Jul, 2021

