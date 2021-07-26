A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s ‘living with Covid-19’ plan includes relaxed rules, quarantine-free travel from September
- The city-state expects 80 per cent of its 5.7 million population to be fully vaccinated by September, paving the way for quarantine free travel, with some curbs for vaccinated people eased even earlier
- Signalling that its plan to live with Covid-19 and push ahead with reopening the economy is still on the cards, authorities said they had already revised health and treatment protocols for patients with mild or no symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters