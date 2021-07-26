A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters
A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore’s ‘living with Covid-19’ plan includes relaxed rules, quarantine-free travel from September

  • The city-state expects 80 per cent of its 5.7 million population to be fully vaccinated by September, paving the way for quarantine free travel, with some curbs for vaccinated people eased even earlier
  • Signalling that its plan to live with Covid-19 and push ahead with reopening the economy is still on the cards, authorities said they had already revised health and treatment protocols for patients with mild or no symptoms

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 5:55pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters
A wet market in Singapore is cordoned off to limit entry and exit points. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE