Flowers and mourners at the entrance of the River Valley High School in Singapore on July 21. Photo: EPA
Singapore urges ‘whole-of-society’ effort to prevent repeat of alleged student killing
- With the mental health of the city state’s young people in focus, education minister Chan Chun Sing notes Covid-19 has compounded the challenges they face
- Schools will help students cope with these stresses by lightening examination loads and resuming suspended co-curricular activities
Topic | Singapore
