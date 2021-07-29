Protesters burn mock body bags, representing Covid-19 casualties, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during an anti-government march in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Protesters burn mock body bags, representing Covid-19 casualties, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during an anti-government march in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s street protests return, taking aim at Prayuth’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

  • Secrecy, supply delays and a reliance on China’s Sinovac jab have left Thailand scrambling for shots amid an explosion in coronavirus cases
  • Anti-government activists are back on Bangkok’s streets despite a virus lockdown – and observers warn the protests will only expand if the health crisis deepens

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 9:26am, 29 Jul, 2021

