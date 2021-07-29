In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters
In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In Myanmar, pleas for junta to leave coronavirus Good Samaritans alone as families fly flags for help

  • Residents in Yangon have put up yellow and white flags outside their homes to indicate they needed help amid shortages of oxygen and food
  • As the health crisis worsens, volunteers say the junta’s high-handed approach is proving to be a hurdle in reaching out to the needy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Min Ye Kyaw
Min Ye Kyaw

Updated: 3:22pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters
In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE