In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters
In Myanmar, pleas for junta to leave coronavirus Good Samaritans alone as families fly flags for help
- Residents in Yangon have put up yellow and white flags outside their homes to indicate they needed help amid shortages of oxygen and food
- As the health crisis worsens, volunteers say the junta’s high-handed approach is proving to be a hurdle in reaching out to the needy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
In Myanmar, residents say the military is more likely to target those seeking help than provide any form of assistance. Photo: Reuters