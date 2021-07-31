People wearing face masks queue to receive a dose of China's Sinovac vaccine during a mass vaccination programme at a school building in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: Reuters People wearing face masks queue to receive a dose of China's Sinovac vaccine during a mass vaccination programme at a school building in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks queue to receive a dose of China's Sinovac vaccine during a mass vaccination programme at a school building in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Red tape hinders Indonesia’s vaccination drive, even as Covid-19 cases surge

  • Numerous reports of Indonesians running up against red tape in their bid to get vaccinated have surfaced, despite a ramped up inoculation drive
  • Analysts say unequal access to vaccines risks prolonging the pandemic in Indonesia, which has seen daily infections surpass 40,000 in recent days

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 1:00pm, 31 Jul, 2021

