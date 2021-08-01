North Korean leader Kim Jong-un addresses a workshop in Pyongyang in an undated picture released by the official Korean Central News Agency on July 30. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
Kim Jong-un hints at ‘hardships’, stoking fears of famine’s return amid North Korea’s pandemic isolation
- Three times this year, the hermit kingdom’s Kim has indicated his country is in trouble, raising the spectre of the deadly ‘Arduous March’ of the 1990s
- Sealed borders, severe weather, and the presumed spread of Covid-19 have combined to create a ‘gravely serious’ humanitarian situation, say observers
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un addresses a workshop in Pyongyang in an undated picture released by the official Korean Central News Agency on July 30. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP