A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a farmer in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters
India’s asylum seekers vulnerable to Covid-19 infection with no access to vaccines
- Since the start of the pandemic last year, India has reported more than 31 million cases and more than 424,000 deaths
- However, activists are concerned that advocating for vaccination for refugees could backfire if the issue becomes politicised
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a farmer in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters