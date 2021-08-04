Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore study of mRNA vaccines’ effect on Delta raises hopes of shorter isolation periods
- Researchers find vaccinated people hit by breakthrough Covid-19 infections shed the virus faster than unvaccinated counterparts, raising the prospect of faster recoveries and shorter isolation periods
- While the study was not exhaustive, experts say the data reinforces the need for vaccinations alongside mask-wearing
