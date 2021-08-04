Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore study of mRNA vaccines’ effect on Delta raises hopes of shorter isolation periods

  • Researchers find vaccinated people hit by breakthrough Covid-19 infections shed the virus faster than unvaccinated counterparts, raising the prospect of faster recoveries and shorter isolation periods
  • While the study was not exhaustive, experts say the data reinforces the need for vaccinations alongside mask-wearing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 7:15pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Customers sit at socially distanced tables outside a restaurant in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE