Mekong River watchers and activists have warned that China’s move to hold back water flow at the Jinghong hydropower dam will cause disruptions for those living along and dependent on the river. Photo: Pianporn Deetes
Mekong River group says water levels have decreased downstream despite China pledge
- China’s Ministry of Water Resources said it would postpone a plan to restrict water flows at its Jinghong hydropower dam in Yunnan province
- But water levels in downstream Mekong countries have fallen, potentially affecting life in the river and riverine communities, the Mekong River Commission says
Topic | Environment
