Singapore
Singapore to relax social-distancing rules for fully vaccinated residents

  • Those who have received two doses will be able to dine out in groups of five. Currently, residents can only gather in pairs, and dining out is banned
  • They can also use the gym without wearing a mask, as the island nation becomes the first Southeast Asian nation to differentiate treatment for inoculated individuals

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:45pm, 6 Aug, 2021

A near-empty street in Singapore’s Chinatown area on August 3. Photo: Bloomberg
