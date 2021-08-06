A near-empty street in Singapore’s Chinatown area on August 3. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore to relax social-distancing rules for fully vaccinated residents
- Those who have received two doses will be able to dine out in groups of five. Currently, residents can only gather in pairs, and dining out is banned
- They can also use the gym without wearing a mask, as the island nation becomes the first Southeast Asian nation to differentiate treatment for inoculated individuals
Topic | Singapore
