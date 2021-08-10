A health worker holds up a shot containing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea launches US$2 billion plan to make Covid-19 vaccine production as important as semiconductors
- Seoul wants Covid-19 vaccine production to be a new growth engine alongside semiconductors and batteries
- Experts say the push will help to enhance the country’s status as a global supplier of strategic products amid deepening US-China rivalry
