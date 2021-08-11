A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
Volunteers in Vietnam come to the rescue as coronavirus lockdown hits the vulnerable
- Vietnam’s strict lockdown to curb its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has left many unable to work, go out to get food, or even get oxygen
- Individuals and up to 90 community groups and organisations have stepped in where authorities fell short, but their efforts are not always coordinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg