A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Volunteers in Vietnam come to the rescue as coronavirus lockdown hits the vulnerable

  • Vietnam’s strict lockdown to curb its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has left many unable to work, go out to get food, or even get oxygen
  • Individuals and up to 90 community groups and organisations have stepped in where authorities fell short, but their efforts are not always coordinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 11:01am, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman sits on the pavement opposite a vaccination centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Authorities expect it will take months to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE