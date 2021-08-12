Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Zero-Covid’ New Zealand to outline plans for reopening borders

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to take a ‘highly cautious’ approach as she outlines a road map to the easing of border controls
  • New Zealand’s zero-tolerance stance has kept deaths to just 26 and meant life continues largely as normal, but pressure is building for a return to travel, particularly from the tourism industry

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 4:00am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE