Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP
‘Zero-Covid’ New Zealand to outline plans for reopening borders
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to take a ‘highly cautious’ approach as she outlines a road map to the easing of border controls
- New Zealand’s zero-tolerance stance has kept deaths to just 26 and meant life continues largely as normal, but pressure is building for a return to travel, particularly from the tourism industry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Signs direct drivers waiting for a Covid-19 test at a pop-up centre at Marsden Point, New Zealand. Photo: AP