The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers
The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers
Environment
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

China denies Mekong River water levels fell due to flow restrictions from Jinghong hydropower dam

  • The Mekong River Commission said levels dropped despite a pledge not to hold back water, but China said fluctuations were caused by ‘interval rainfall’
  • Experts say a change in river levels poses a threat to biodiversity and fisheries and could affect the livelihoods of about 60 million people living downstream

Topic |   Environment
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:45pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers
The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers
READ FULL ARTICLE