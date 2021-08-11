The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers
China denies Mekong River water levels fell due to flow restrictions from Jinghong hydropower dam
- The Mekong River Commission said levels dropped despite a pledge not to hold back water, but China said fluctuations were caused by ‘interval rainfall’
- Experts say a change in river levels poses a threat to biodiversity and fisheries and could affect the livelihoods of about 60 million people living downstream
Topic | Environment
The Mekong River at the Thai-Laos border in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Locals said they noticed a drop in water levels. Photo: Pianporn Deetes, International Rivers