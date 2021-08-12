Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP
Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Delta variant’s global spread raises question: will Covid-19 become more infectious?

  • Past pandemics offer potential scenarios for Covid-19’s trajectory, but scientists are divided on the threat posed by emerging variants
  • No new strain has yet rendered existing vaccines ineffective, however, and high inoculation rates are still seen as key to a global recovery

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP
Laboratory technicians wearing personal protective equipment handle samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, following an outbreak of the Delta variant in the city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE