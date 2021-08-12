Singapore this week began implementing bifurcated social gathering policies for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Photo: AFP
Israel embassy in Singapore slams social media posts comparing Covid-19 policies to Holocaust
- The response comes after opposition politician Brad Bowyer’s posts likened bifurcated distancing rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to the Holocaust
- Bowyer, who stirred a similar anti-Covid controversy last year, has resigned from the Progress Singapore Party
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
