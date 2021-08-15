Women in Indonesia queue to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Covid-hit religious leaders give hope to their flocks
- More than 200 Christian and 605 Muslim religious leaders are thought to have died from Covid-19 in the country
- The nature of their job, which can require travel to various congregations, leaves them exposed. Yet they are stoic; now, they say, is when their flocks need them most
