This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Indonesia’s Covid-hit religious leaders give hope to their flocks

  • More than 200 Christian and 605 Muslim religious leaders are thought to have died from Covid-19 in the country
  • The nature of their job, which can require travel to various congregations, leaves them exposed. Yet they are stoic; now, they say, is when their flocks need them most

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 10:35am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Women in Indonesia queue to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
