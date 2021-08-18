A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Why a new Japanese whaling ship is good news for animal rights activists

  • Top whaling firm Kyodo Senpaku is pouring US$54 million into a new mother ship to replace its ageing Nisshin Maru
  • But with Japanese losing their appetite for whale meat and the government slashing subsidies, the expense could help sink an industry already heading for bankruptcy, campaigners believe

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 1:16pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
A minke whale is unloaded from a vessel at a port in the Hokkaido city of Kushiro, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE