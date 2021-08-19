A nurse holds a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19. Photo: EPA A nurse holds a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19. Photo: EPA
Singapore scientists pursue booster vaccine to counter Covid-19 variants, other coronaviruses

  • A study found that Sars survivors fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech developed antibodies that could neutralise variants and other coronaviruses that could be contracted by humans
  • Scientists say this could be the basis of a booster vaccine to control the current pandemic and prevent the next one, and want to recruit more Sars survivors for their research

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 6:08am, 19 Aug, 2021

