Malaysian health workers say they are at the end of their tether as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: DPA Malaysian health workers say they are at the end of their tether as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s coronavirus vaccination drive offers hope, but burnt-out doctors are quitting

  • Malaysia on Wednesday saw a record number of new Covid-19 cases, with a peak expected in September, despite its ongoing vaccine roll-out
  • Exhausted medical workers blame Muhyiddin Yassin’s government for mismanagement, and compare the situation to India’s surge in May

Updated: 10:32am, 19 Aug, 2021

