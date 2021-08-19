Malaysian health workers say they are at the end of their tether as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s coronavirus vaccination drive offers hope, but burnt-out doctors are quitting
- Malaysia on Wednesday saw a record number of new Covid-19 cases, with a peak expected in September, despite its ongoing vaccine roll-out
- Exhausted medical workers blame Muhyiddin Yassin’s government for mismanagement, and compare the situation to India’s surge in May
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Malaysian health workers say they are at the end of their tether as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: DPA