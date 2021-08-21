A poster in Hong Kong, which has performed a U-turn on a recent easing of quarantine measures. Photo: AP
How does ‘zero-Covid’ end? From Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand, questions mount over exit strategy
- As Delta spreads and hopes for herd immunity fade, economies taking a zero-tolerance approach face questions over whether they can ever exit their bubbles
- With no clear end in sight to quarantines and lockdowns, some say it is time to embrace new ways of thinking about the pandemic’s toll and prioritise mental health
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A poster in Hong Kong, which has performed a U-turn on a recent easing of quarantine measures. Photo: AP