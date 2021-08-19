Sunrise at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore removes quarantine for Hong Kong, Macau travellers as travel bubble bursts for good
- The new rule applies to short-term travellers from Hong Kong and Macau starting next Thursday with the city state essentially starting a quarantine-free travel corridor with Germany next month
- Hong Kong and Singapore ‘will not be able to launch or sustain the travel bubble in its present form’, Singapore’s transport minister says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sunrise at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua