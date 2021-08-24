New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA
New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Does ‘game-changer’ Delta signal game over for the Asia-Pacific’s zero-Covid approach?

  • The highly contagious variant is pushing the limits of lockdowns and border controls in the region, and fuelling doubt over bids to stamp out Covid-19
  • Political leaders and health experts in Australia and New Zealand have started shifting discussions to living with the virus, though Hong Kong is holding firm

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA
New South Wales has extended the current lockdown in Greater Sydney until the end of September. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE