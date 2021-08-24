A medical worker carries food for a Covid-19 patient at Sakura General Hospital in Oguchi, Aichi prefecture, Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan to name and shame hospitals that refuse Covid-19 patients, amid anger over baby’s death
- Move follows death of a baby born last week to an infected woman forced to give birth at home after being turned away from ‘several’ hospitals due to lack of beds
- With the Paralympics about to begin, average infection levels are 3.4 times as high as when the Olympics began around a month ago
